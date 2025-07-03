Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 118,765 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $8,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 54,517,308 shares in the company, valued at $437,773,983.24. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,791. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

