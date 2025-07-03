Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 759 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 618,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

