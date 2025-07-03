Robert W. Baird Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.