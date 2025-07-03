RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of RPM International worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $113.10 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.