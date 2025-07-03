SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.07 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

