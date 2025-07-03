Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

