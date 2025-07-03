Sentry LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 550.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,772,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

