Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,102 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,593,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,287,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NTES stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

