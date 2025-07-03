Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,362 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ CORT opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $1,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,111.40. This represents a 53.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,062.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,828 shares of company stock worth $16,984,794. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

