Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.