Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 197 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.