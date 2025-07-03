S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.89.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.
S&T Bancorp Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
