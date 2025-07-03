Steven A. Raymund Sells 15,955 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $222.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

