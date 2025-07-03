Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

