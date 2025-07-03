Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,296,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

