Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CarMax worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 26.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 133,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $208,000.

KMX opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

