Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $34.44 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $34,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,431 shares of company stock valued at $60,571,609. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Jabil Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

