Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $36.77 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 0.3%

Docusign stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,552 shares of company stock worth $3,491,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.