Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,923,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,882,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $228.18 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

