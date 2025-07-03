Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,522 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $27,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

