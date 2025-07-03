Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,779 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Gen Digital worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.