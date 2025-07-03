Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 6,110 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

