Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 88,416 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Royalty Pharma worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 561,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $108,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $971,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

