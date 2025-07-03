Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

