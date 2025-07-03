Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SUI opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.21, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 670.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.