Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,074.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,211.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.99. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $731.32 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

