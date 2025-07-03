The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.