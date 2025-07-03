UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.8%

EXE stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. Expand Energy has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $518,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

