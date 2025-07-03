UBS Group Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $21.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CAG opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

