VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HODL. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 444.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 248,161 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,017,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

