Variant Private Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

