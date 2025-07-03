Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

