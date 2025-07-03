W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.32 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

