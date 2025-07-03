Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,672,198,000 after buying an additional 7,574,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.