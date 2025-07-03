Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 215,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

