Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

ST opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

