West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $221.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

