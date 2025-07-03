WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,259,000 after buying an additional 533,376 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,766 shares of company stock worth $105,135,650. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:META opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

