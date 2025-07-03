WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 110.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,892,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. WK Kellogg Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

