Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

