Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

