Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acuity were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

AYI opened at $305.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

