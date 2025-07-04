Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 137 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ITT worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,237,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 212,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

