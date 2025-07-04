Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,382 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $787.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $866.92 and a 200 day moving average of $876.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.55.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

