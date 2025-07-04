Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.13. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $300.29.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
