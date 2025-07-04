Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

