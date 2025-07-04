Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EWC opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.