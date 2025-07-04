Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,071 Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 10,213.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

BANR opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

