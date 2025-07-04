Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 162,512 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,512 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,861 shares of company stock worth $431,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

