Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

